Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Update

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Surge Components stock remained flat at $$2.55 on Monday. Surge Components has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

