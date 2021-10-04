Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 63,200 Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of RealNetworks worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 44,958 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 9.8% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 20.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the first quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RNWK opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.46. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

