Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $186,000 Stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,758 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 182,238 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,881,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,421,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,282 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

ICLK opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $521.01 million, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.46.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

