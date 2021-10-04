Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFF opened at $25.31 on Monday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

