Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $209,000 in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 503.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other Maui Land & Pineapple news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 64.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MLP opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a PE ratio of -516.50 and a beta of 0.79. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.