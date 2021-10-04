Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.36. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.