Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 10.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after buying an additional 340,673 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,672,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Vonage by 104.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 128,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $16.40 on Monday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -164.00, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

