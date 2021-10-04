Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Capitalization Hits $14.85 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $389,570.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,702.05 or 0.43404666 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00312376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,499,003 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars.

