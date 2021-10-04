Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

SYIEY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

SYIEY opened at $32.76 on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

