Synergy Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000. Boyd Gaming makes up about 1.4% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.14. 20,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

