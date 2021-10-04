Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 11,911 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synergy Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 70,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,039. The stock has a market cap of $149.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

