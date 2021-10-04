Synergy Financial Management LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.70. The company had a trading volume of 146,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,983. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $178.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.