Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

