T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Cut to “Sell” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.92.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

