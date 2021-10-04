Tachyon Protocol Price Reaches $0.0327 on Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $247,363.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

