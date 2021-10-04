Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 779,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.02.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Truist cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

