TD Securities Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$72.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.44.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$58.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$42.22 and a 12 month high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$61.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.38.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

