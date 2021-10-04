TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

TEL traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.45. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

