Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $383.27 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

