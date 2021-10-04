Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

TLGHY stock remained flat at $$19.48 during trading on Monday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

