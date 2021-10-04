Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Update

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Telkom SA SOC stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. Telkom SA SOC has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

