Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,272 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,032,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 73,943 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period.

PTLC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. 76,650 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

