Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $472,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PYPL traded down $11.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

