Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.67. 690,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,831,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

