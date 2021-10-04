TENT Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $124,281.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00236312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000832 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002821 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.