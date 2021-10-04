Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $28.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $803.58. The stock had a trading volume of 402,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,688,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $723.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.03. The firm has a market cap of $795.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.99.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

