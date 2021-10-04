The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $279,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $918.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.30.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

