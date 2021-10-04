The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,434,350.92 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 100 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.90 per share, with a total value of $4,090.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 113 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $4,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.95. 7,677,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,865. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

