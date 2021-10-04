The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings per share of $4.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.89. The Children’s Place reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $12.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $82.74. 13,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

