The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $23.52. 820,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

