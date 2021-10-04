The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.45.

NYSE:GS traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.17. 64,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.