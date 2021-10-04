The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £69,500 ($90,802.19). Also, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

LON:GYM traded down GBX 10.74 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching GBX 285.26 ($3.73). The stock had a trading volume of 77,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,021. The company has a market capitalization of £506.79 million and a P/E ratio of -13.88. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 280.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.81.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

