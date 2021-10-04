The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,825 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.64% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $55.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

