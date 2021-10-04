The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.59% of The First Bancshares worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 931,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 79.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 242,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $39.36 on Monday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $827.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

