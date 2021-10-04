The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 73,174 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

