The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $163.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $139.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.13. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $338.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,057,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.