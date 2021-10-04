The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $327.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $327.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.28.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $285.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.99. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

