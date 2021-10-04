Third Security LLC Takes $3 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Third Security LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. AbbVie comprises about 0.4% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.