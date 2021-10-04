Thomas Patrick Sullivan Sells 5,000 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Patrick Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $389,800.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $376,250.00.

NYSE:RGR traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,939. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

