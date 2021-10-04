Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in TC Energy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 476,168 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.41. 40,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,215. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

