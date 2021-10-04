Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $14.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF makes up 0.6% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.74% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,328,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.49. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,329. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $127.24 and a 52-week high of $173.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.31.

