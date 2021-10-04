Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,721,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,427,000 after buying an additional 375,005 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 389,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 161,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,603. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $417.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

