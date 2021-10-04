Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 336.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $11.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,140. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $294.79 and a 12 month high of $430.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

