Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $739,236,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.59.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.00 on Monday, reaching $188.89. 28,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,976. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $126.64 and a 12 month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

