Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TSIB opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

