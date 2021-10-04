Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NTG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth $8,277,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 414.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 107.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 175.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.