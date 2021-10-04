Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) PT Raised to C$4.00

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday.

TXP traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$1.96. 156,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,629. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$413.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

