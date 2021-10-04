TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,500 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 502,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.88.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

