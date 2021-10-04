TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on TA shares. CSFB set a C$18.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TSE:TA opened at C$13.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51. TransAlta has a one year low of C$7.85 and a one year high of C$13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.18.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.