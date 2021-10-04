Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 49.1% in September

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TCI traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

